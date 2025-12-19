Royal Palm Academy, Collier County’s only independent Catholic school, sets the bar for elite, values-driven education in Naples. Royal Palm Academy pairs rigorous academics with intentional character and leadership formation so students think critically, lead with compassion, and live with purpose.

Head of school Michael Bussman leads with vision, clarity, and execution. He has guided a transformative campus expansion, recruited and retained elite teacher talent, and built a joyful, high-performance culture. He aligns people, programs, and resources to deliver strategic results, long-term sustainability, and tangible gains for students, families, and the wider community.

Director of enrollment management Corinne Merriman ensures each family’s journey is personal and seamless, highlighting small classes, individualized attention, and a community where every child is known and challenged.

Director of advancement Sherri Waller connects generosity to impact through mission aligned philanthropy that fuels scholarships, faculty excellence, and program growth.

Outcomes and demand tell the story. Multiple grades were waitlisted last year, and graduates are sought by top high schools. A new middle school building now underway signals permanence and growth, positioning Royal Palm Academy to serve Naples for generations.

