Joe Matina, Amy West, and Michael Rubenstein are part of The Matina Group at UBS, a 12-person private wealth management team based in Naples and serving ultra-high net worth clients and families across the country. The Matina Group prides itself on providing thoughtful advice, customized solutions, and a concierge client experience. As Managing Director-Wealth Management at UBS, Joe is a Private Wealth Advisor and has over three decades of industry experience. Amy is a Senior Wealth Strategy Associate, Executive Director at UBS responsible for managing The Matina Group’s day-to-day business operations and brings 25 years of wealth management experience to her role. Michael is a Vice President-Financial Advisor with 12 years of experience in the wealth management industry. Prior to joining UBS Michael received a Juris Doctor, Master of Laws in Taxation and Master of Business Administration and was a former estate planning attorney. The team is passionate about giving back to local Naples charities and all are heavily involved within the philanthropic community with organizations like the Naples Children Foundation, STARability, and The Shelter. In addition to Naples, The Matina Group has offi ces in New Jersey and New York City. The Matina Group has been advising Naples clients

since 2000.

801 LAUREL OAK DR., SUITE 500

NAPLES, FL

239 249 5011

ADVISORS.UBS.COM/MATINAGROUP/INDEX.HTM