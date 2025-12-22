New Artisan Market Series Kicks Off in Bonita Springs

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs and Local Roots, a Southwest Florida-based farmers market organization, have teamed up to host a weekly Artisan Market series. Now through March 31, the resort will welcome local farmers, artists, and craftsmen to showcase and sell their products at the market.

The Artisan Market at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point will take place every Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each event will showcase fresh produce, flowers, and baked goods, as well as locally made products ranging from soaps and candles to one-of-a-kind artwork. The events are free, including free parking and open to the public.

Fore more information, visit hyattregencycoconutpoint.com.