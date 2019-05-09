True Food Kitchens’ Founder Shares an Organic Tuscan Kale Salad Recipe

Organic Tuscan Kale Salad

Makes 8 Servings

Ingredients

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 garlic cloves, mashed

½ tsp. salt

Pinch red pepper flakes

2 bunches lacinato kale (about 14 oz.), ribs removed and leaves sliced into quarter-inch shreds

½ cup Grana Padano or Parmigiano-Reggiano, finely grated on a microplane

2 tbsp. roasted whole-wheat bread crumbs

Additional Grana Padano or Parmigiana-Reggiano shavings for garnish

In a salad bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, and red pepper flakes. Add the kale and toss well to coat. Let the salad sit at room temperature for 10 to 30 minutes. Add the grated cheese and bread crumbs and toss again. Garnish with cheese shavings before serving. Cover any leftovers and refrigerate for up to two days.