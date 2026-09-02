Two Local Restaurants Earn Michelin Guide Florida 2026 Nods

Husband and wife Brandon Schewe and Caitlin Emery shine among young culinarians bringing new energy and fun to the Bonita Springs dining scene, along with a national spotlight. Two of their restaurants were among the first Southwest Florida establishments to receive recognition from the Michelin Guide Florida 2026. The Bohemian and Canary Club won recommendations and are the only two Bonita Springs restaurants to do so.

The two met as teens working at P.F. Chang’s before Emery, a bartender, moved on to Capital Grille, and Schewe, a chef, worked in positions at local eateries Baleen, The French Brasserie Rustique, Osteria Tulia, and Masa. “I always had a dream to have a restaurant,” Emery says, so when a Bonita Springs space became available in 2019, the two opened Downtown Coffee & Wine Company. It was an instant success, serving locally roasted coffee and house-made breakfast and lunch by day, and live music and wine dinners on weekends. “We had one of the best years a coffee shop could have,” Emery says of their quick start. With the profits, they opened The Bohemian, an eclectic space with teal walls, conversation-worthy art, and an equally intriguing menu with Asian flair and dishes meant to share. They followed up with Canary Club. The menu includes pizzas and dishes with Middle Eastern flavors, such as harissa barbecued chicken and Shroom Shawarma pizza, lemon olive oil cake with labneh buttercream, and a Sumac Saz-Arak cocktail.

The Michelin accolades came at a perfect time, Emery says. Just as the summer slowdown was starting, the news sparked renewed interest in both restaurants. Also in Bonita Springs, the pair operate Wichcraft Handcrafted Gourmet Sandwiches, offering their take on cheesesteak, banh mi, and medianoche, among other hearty sandwiches. While four restaurants may be enough for most people, Emery and Schewe aren’t done yet making their mark on Bonita Springs; they are working on a casual concept across from the Wonder Gardens.