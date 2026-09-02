Snacking Goes Glam with Charcuterie Finest of Naples

When first-century Roman gourmand Marcus Gavius Apicius declared, “We eat with our eyes first,” obviously, he wasn’t discussing charcuterie boards—but that culinary adage applies to these popular lush displays. Contemporary charcuterie boards have evolved into works of edible art, a profusion of colors, textures, shapes, and flavors. For people who entertain at home, these assemblages serve as delicious gathering points.

Charcuterie expert Maribel Ortiz turned what started as a hobby into a thriving business—Charcuterie Finest of Naples. Her intricately crafted spreads are in demand for all types of parties and corporate events. Ortiz prides herself on creating something unique for each customer. “I’m never going to do the same thing twice,” she says. “I provide a selection of items. They can choose what they like so the tables are all different.” Most clients request a salami rose or two, but they can also add fresh flowers interspersed with endless combinations of fruits, meats, nuts, cheeses, chocolates, vegetables, jams, dips, deviled eggs, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

With the help of her two sons, Ortiz now offers bartending stations, grazing tables, individual boxed charcuterie, and themed appetizer spreads, such as assorted taco trays, sushi, and mini empanadas. She also leads charcuterie workshops and is planning a session for women who are starting businesses, remembering how difficult it was for her when she started. “Sometimes, I wanted to throw in the towel and give up,” she says. These days, she’s booked at least a couple of months in advance.