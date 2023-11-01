Vintage Fashion Meets Modern

Then: Vintage Emilio Pucci gown with embellished neckline (price upon request), vintage silver cuff ($48), Dina C’s Fab & Funky Consignment Boutique, West Palm Beach

Now: Column dress with cape in Kiwi ($3,290), Carolina Herrera

Then: Michael Kors Collection archival dress, belt, heels, cuffs

Now: Floral silk-chiffon one-shoulder caftan gown ($5,490), python-embossed leather slide sandals ($525), brass cuffs ($350 each), Michael Kors Collection; black satin bag with flower jewel metal handle ($3,595), Jimmy Choo.

Then: Tommy Hilfiger archival top, shorts, heels, hat

Now: Sweater tank top ($130), multi-pleated skirt ($290), classic loafers ($199), Tommy Hilfiger; Latte smooth leather mini bag with leather flowers ($1,850), Jimmy Choo.

Now: Embellished minidress ($9,900), Valentino; classic loafers ($199), Tommy Hilfiger; flower strass buckle clutch bag in Violet Satin ($3,125), Roger Vivier; choker (worn as bracelet) in black leather with tag pendant in metal with palladium finish ($1,050), Gucci.

Then: Vintage Chanel pale-yellow sequin-tweed skirt suit with pearl CC buttons ($2,450), vintage Chanel Camelia flower pin (price upon request), vintage Chanel handbag (price upon request), Dina C’s Fab & Funky Consignment Boutique.

Then: Vintage Lanvin fuchsia jacquard one-shoulder gown ($1,195), vintage fuchsia crochet hat with cluster of flowers ($75), Dina C’s Fab & Funky Consignment Boutique; Rose napa leather pumps with flowers ($975), Jimmy Choo.

Now: Silver-nude sleeveless crew-neck top with all-over interlocking GG net and a cropped nude tank top ($25,000), white silk radzimir midiskirt ($1,500), medium flap shoulder bag in GG supreme fabric with slim horsebit detail ($5,980), round thick-rim sunglasses in black ($565), choker (worn as bracelet) in black leather with tag pendant in metal with palladium finish ($1,050), Gucci.

Shot by Naples Illustrated on location in downtown West Palm Beach and at the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum, West Palm Beach

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Carola Remer, Next Model Management, Miami

Hair and makeup: Colleen Stone, Creative Management, Miami

Digital tech: Tony Lai

Fashion assistant: Zlata Kotmina