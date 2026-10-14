What to Do in Collier County This Week (October 14–21)

Goings On and Performances

14 Lucy Wijnands, winner of the prestigious 2021 Ella Fitzgerald Vocal Competition joins the Naples Philharmonic Jazz Orchestra for the opening program of the All That Jazz series, Daniels Pavilion, Artis—Naples, tickets start at $25. (artisnaples.org)

17 Halloween Spooktacular, delight in costume contests, trick-or-treating, themed crafts, games, and festive entertainment, Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples, reservations are required; children must be accompanied by an adult. (cmon.org)

20 Miami City Ballet with the Naples Philharmonic, enjoy world-class dance with live orchestral music featuring George Balanchine’s Allegro Brillante, Jerome Robbins’ N.Y. Export: Opus Jazz, and a world premiere by Patricia Delgado, Artis—Naples, tickets start at $25. (artisnaples.org)

21 The Doobie Brothers: Walk This Road Tour, enjoy an evening of classic hits, including “Listen to the Music,” from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee, Hertz Arena, Estero, tickets start at $126. (hertzarena.com)

Rocket Man, Steven Dietz’s moving new drama exploring loneliness, hope, and second chances as one man prepares to leave his life behind with unexpected visits from loved ones that reveal hidden truths and missed opportunities, Price Theater, The Naples Players, Naples, through November 22, tickets start at $65. (naplesplayers.org)

Visual Arts and Galleries

The Baker Museum, Naples. “The Surrealist International: Fifty Years of Dreams,” a major exhibition tracing five decades of Surrealism through paintings, photographs, sculptures, and more, featuring works by artists including Salvador Dalí, René Magritte, and Joan Miró, October 17 to February 14; “The Passion of Collecting: Stories in Glass and Ceramics from the Sibrack Collection,” to November 1; “Linling Lu: Fugue in 3 Voices,” immersive abstract paintings and installations by the contemporary Chinese artist exploring color, rhythm, and movement, to January 3; “There & Here: New Perspectives of the Permanent Collection,” an exhibition highlighting notable works and rarely seen pieces, ongoing; “Paling Moon” (1965), the latest debut of a major late painting by abstract expressionist Hans Hofmann, ongoing. (artisnaples.org)

East West Fine Art, Naples. “Master of American Glass,” admire Hayden Wilson’s extraordinary contemporary glass sculptures, where centuries-old Italian glassblowing techniques are reimagined through vibrant Murrine patterns, hand-carved textures, and luminous sculptural forms, to October 16. (eastwestfineart.com)

Marco Island Historical Museum. “The Beauty of Florida’s Wild Side: On Land & Under the Sea,” an exhibit exploring the biodiversity beneath the water through vivid oil paintings based on underwater photographs by artist Inez Hudson, to October 31. (themihs.info)

Naples Art Institute. “Rembrandt: Masterpieces in Black and White—Prints from the Rembrandt House Museum,” explore a rare exhibition of Rembrandt’s masterful etchings featuring Biblical narratives, portraits, landscapes, and scenes of everyday life that showcase his groundbreaking approach to printmaking and extraordinary command of light, line, and emotion. One of only three U.S. venues to host the exhibition, to January 27. (naplesart.org)

Naples Botanical Garden. “Historias del aire y del suelo/Stories of Air and Soil,” an exhibition by Puerto Rican artist Pseudomero exploring the ecological and cultural connections between Florida and Puerto Rico through two plant-focused series, Trópico-Sub-Trópico and Bromelias en serio, on view in Kapnick Hall, to October 25. (naplesgarden.org)

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center Art Gallery, Naples. “Through the Light of the Estuary,” a mixed-media art exhibition featuring the estuary’s flora and fauna incorporating paint, collages, and natural textures, presented in partnership with United Arts Collier, to October 29. (rookerybay.org)