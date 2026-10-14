Big Cypress Gallery Sets the Scene for SWAMP Wander

Friends of Big Cypress will welcome the community for a special SWAMP Wander event, hosted by Clyde and Niki Butcher at their Big Cypress Gallery and property in Ochopee October 24.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests will enjoy a free day of art, nature, and conservation. During SWAMP Wander, meet Clyde and Niki Butcher; see the encore celebration of “The Land We Share,” Clyde’s special exhibition commemorating America’s 250th anniversary; hear stories behind their photos; and have books signed.

For a more immersive Big Cypress experience, ticketed guided swamp adventures are available by advance reservation. With a free gallery RSVP, guests will also enjoy meets and greets with National Park Service rangers, environmental organizations, live music by Jack Shealy, food trucks, and activities for all ages.

For more information and to RSVP, visit friendsofbigcypress.org/events/swamp-wander-2026.