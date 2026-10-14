STARability Foundation to Host Annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K

STARability Foundation will host the Ninth Annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K, presented by Inspired Closets SWFL, at Baker Park in Naples October 17. Kicking off at 8:30 a.m., the family- and dog-friendly event welcomes participants of all ages and abilities for a morning of connection and celebration supporting STARability’s mission to serve individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities.
Proceeds directly support STARability’s innovative programs and services, including vocational training, workforce development, continuing education, health and wellness initiatives, community engagement, and social opportunities that promote confidence, independence, and lifelong success.
Facebook Comments