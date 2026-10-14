STARability Foundation to Host Annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K

STARability Foundation will host the Ninth Annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K, presented by Inspired Closets SWFL, at Baker Park October 17

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Run the Ninth Annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K October 17. Photo by STARability Foundation
Run the Ninth Annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K October 17. Photo by STARability Foundation

STARability Foundation will host the Ninth Annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K, presented by Inspired Closets SWFL, at Baker Park in Naples October 17. Kicking off at 8:30 a.m., the family- and dog-friendly event welcomes participants of all ages and abilities for a morning of connection and celebration supporting STARability’s mission to serve individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Registration is $45 and includes a finisher medal, plus access to an after-party featuring local vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, and activities. Children ages 12 and younger participate for free. Families, friends, and coworkers can also take advantage of the “Find Your Five, Save Together!” promotion. When five participants register in the same transaction, the fifth registration is free. Participants can register at STARability.org/5K.
Photo by STARability Foundation
Photo by STARability Foundation

Proceeds directly support STARability’s innovative programs and services, including vocational training, workforce development, continuing education, health and wellness initiatives, community engagement, and social opportunities that promote confidence, independence, and lifelong success.

The event will be held rain or shine.

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