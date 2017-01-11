3 Kitchen Makeovers to Inspire You

Looking for ideas to transform your favorite gathering area? Get inspired from three before-and-after remodels designed by Progressive Builders.

by NI Staff

The inspiration for this kitchen remodel in Shadow Wood at the Brooks in Bonita Springs was to create a lively outdoor gathering area for the family to entertain. The kitchen features a custom-built decorative hood for the grill and a high-top bar with seating to watch sports on the built-in flat screen television. Recessed lighting in the ceiling and under the hood illuminates the space. The stained finish on the cabinets, cypress ceiling, and crown molding provides a rich counterpoint to the travertine backsplash behind the grill and on the front of the bar.

For this Bonita Bay remodel, designers focused on opening up the kitchen to create a more functional area for cooking and entertaining. While the kitchen was redesigned to allow for an open floor plan, designers placed the sink, cooktop, and refrigerator in close proximity to each other for a more efficient way to prepare meals. The reconfigured island also allows for a seating area. The paneled refrigerator and range hood lend a polished look that transitions well into the surrounding spaces.

This transitional kitchen remodel in Bonita Bay features quaint glass kitchen cabinets with crossed muntins that are contrasted by a more modern, industrial look for the range, hood and unique lighting fixtures. The island, which was redesigned and lowered to allow for a more functional workspace and seating, also features a unique exposed bookshelf. However, the most dramatic shift is in color. Wood-grain cabinets and dark countertops are replaced with neutral hues of white and gray to open up the room and complement the natural light streaming in from the wall of windows and bringing the outdoors in.