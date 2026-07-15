The Ritz Arrives in Estero

The Ritz-Carlton Residences is celebrating a big win in Southwest Florida. London Bay Development Group opened the first residential tower of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay in April. The building features private elevator lobbies, spacious terraces, and scenic sunset views. This first tower, also known as the South Tower, is one of two 22-story buildings that will include 224 residences in total. The residences in the South Tower include two-, three-, and four-bedroom layouts. The penthouses are spacious, boasting floorplans as large as 13,630 square feet. The amenities at the residences span more than 5 acres and consist of a wellness center, a spa and beauty salon, a wine and whiskey lounge, a private dining room, Balinese-inspired pool pavilions, and additional features.

“We know The Ritz-Carlton brand is very proud of this project and the way it’s been executed, so they’re making sure it is getting known in terms of how residential tower projects can be executed,” explains Mark Wilson, CEO and president for London Bay Development Group. “I have been building here for a long time, and everything that we’ve learned has come together in this project. I hope the residents enjoy everyday life, feeling fulfillment and knowing that they made the right choice—and that it has enhanced their lives. To me, that defines success and makes a difference.”

The natural environment is also worth noting. Architecture and design firm Meyer Davis took the Estero Bay Aquatic Preserve and adjacent state park into consideration. “Our design approach was centered on the surrounding preserve and natural landscape,” says Meyer Davis Associate Principal Nancy Santorelli. “We focused on a warm, natural material palette reflective of the mangroves within the surrounding preserve. [We used] soft greens and sandy beiges [that are] expressed through terrazzo flooring, wood paneling, and bronze accents.”

The property also sits in a prime location, close to beautiful beaches, shopping, and art galleries. The North Tower is slated to open in late 2027; Santorelli says it will include new amenities, including a screening room.