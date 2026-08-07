Inside a Charming Coquina Sands Getaway

If a home could smile, this one would. Set in Coquina Sands amid a manicured tropical grove and mature banyan-lined streets, this modern manse pairs lush surroundings with casually elegant interiors. “I worked with the builder and architect when the home was just on paper; I knew it would probably be a second home,” says Megan Hickman, lead designer for Freestyle Interiors, based in Bonita Springs. “I added in subtle, coastal elements inspired by Naples. My goal was to create a home that feels light and welcoming.”

To that end, the cheerful foyer features blue wallpaper that welcomes guests into the 7,000-square-foot home. Inviting and practical, the space includes a bench for removing shoes and a console table for keys and daily essentials. The great room—with a soaring 22-foot ceiling—serves as a defining focal point. Designed by a talented team, the beams in this space were installed in a nontraditional way. “We used 2-feet by 10-feet floor trusses for the beams and tweaked them as we went along,” explains Hickman. “They look thicker, wider, and heavier. Since there is no second floor, we had the luxury of having a huge vaulted ceiling in the great room.” Seeking a calming palette without resorting to the expected, Hickman introduced blue as a neutral. “I didn’t want just plain chairs with blue pillows,” she notes. Two organically shaped coffee tables help to fill the space without making it feel heavy.

To soften the kitchen area, the designer veered away from expected white, opting for paint from Benjamin Moore in Revere Pewter for the cabinetry and a range hood accented by venetian plaster. An extra-tall quartzite backsplash grounds the lofty space, while rattan stools at the island nod to the abode’s Florida roots.

Guests are likely to linger in the formal dining space, while seated in the nubby bouclé chairs surrounding a polished ivory concrete table. Overhead, an oversize natural-rope chandelier lends a subtle tropical touch. Carrying the kitchen’s oak beams into the dining area creates visual continuity. Rather than leaving the area unused, Hickman placed two chairs behind the dining area, creating a sitting area for morning coffee or for taking in picturesque Southwest Florida sunsets.

Today, a stylish powder room is almost de rigueur. A floating marble vanity set against shimmering metallic wallpaper from Phillip Jeffries, accented with uplighting, ensures this jewel box makes an impression.

With stunning views, the designer maximized natural light to keep the office bright and airy. Metal-framed doors—rather than traditional wood French doors—allow profuse light to flow into the space. “The oyster-shell chandelier [in this space] is my favorite light fixture in the house,” remarks Hickman.

Darker blues, paired with wallpaper in a Japanese cherry blossom motif (also from Phillip Jeffries), lend a sense of serenity to the primary suite. “I like the primary suite to be tranquil and calm, and the views of the pool area and landscape from the large windows are peaceful and just exquisite,” notes Hickman. A spacious walk-in shower, clad in Dolomite marble, anchors the luxe primary bath.

Each of the three guest rooms feels distinct yet equally inviting. “I can imagine someone reading a book in the swing in the pink guest room,” adds Hickman. “I’m not a fan of stuffy guest rooms; I want guests to feel at home and have fun.”

The outdoor living area serves as a private resort, designed for sunbathing and lounging but also created with shaded areas for those balmy South Florida days. From the porch swing to the lush tropical setting to the refreshing pools, it is easy to see why guests love to linger alfresco.

“I think [this project] turned out even better than we expected,” reports Hickman. “When you walk in, you feel happy. The home is a playful, beautiful retreat.”