Q&A with Barbie Hills

A Naples resident who first began visiting the area nearly four decades ago, finds joy in giving back to the community. “Living here I need a purpose, a reason to get up each morning and have an impact for the good of the people who are neighbors in Southwest Florida,” she says. Among her many charitable endeavors, Hills and her husband are trustees of the Naples Winter Wine Festival.

Great escapes: I love London and Italy, especially Portofino—though Fashion Week in Paris and New York was the most fun.

Esteemed charities: Naples Botanical Garden, which is an amazing development of tropical-zone gardens for the community to enjoy, and Naples Children and Education Foundation, which has outdone itself in raising millions of dollars for Collier County children who live below the poverty line.

Recent coveted purchase: Driving my white Mercedes G-Wagen makes me feel hip and cool because it is exactly

the same white vehicle my daughter drives.

Best locally made product: Arthrex orthopedic medical devices.

Guilty pleasure: Hiring interior designers Renée Gaddis and Jenn Younger.

Beauty must-haves: Glossy lipstick, enhanced eyelashes, and microbladed eyebrows.

Best local bites: I love everything at Amore Ristorante; Mediterrano prepares a salt-encrusted branzino that is the best; and Capital Grille has delicious sesame tuna.

Beloved local attraction: Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples. The Pirate Ball funds structures and programs for our grandchildren.

Go-to scent: Anything vanilla.

Greatest accomplishment: Lifting people up with encouragement and caring, including my husband, four children, and seven grandchildren. I have their backs!