Jerri and David Hoffmann on Building a Big Life

Boaters navigating the Port Royal canals are greeted by an imposing figure standing sentinel on the grounds of one of Naples’ most spectacular properties: a 12-foot-tall bronze sculpture by American artist Jim Rennert called Think Big. A birthday gift from Jerri Hoffmann to her husband of 55 years, entrepreneur David Hoffmann, the artwork depicts a businessman gazing skyward, seemingly contemplating the limitless possibilities before him. Its title serves as both a tribute to the visionary founder and chairman of the Hoffmann Family of Companies and a reflection of the scale and architectural grandeur of the couple’s home.

The Hoffmann estate comprises a two-residence compound: a 17,200-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 11-bath main house—a collaboration among Naples companies Stofft Cooney Architects and builder Newbury North Associates and Atlanta-based Wolf Design Group—alongside a five-bedroom, six-bath guesthouse. Together, the dwellings span 300 feet of waterfront. The previous owners lived in the smaller home while the main residence was being built but moved out of state before taking occupancy.

The Hoffmanns, who have called the estate home since June 2025, admired the larger residence from both land and water throughout its five-year construction. “I said, if I was ever to build a house, I’d build one that looks just like that,” David recalls. “We wanted a larger home because we have 13 grandchildren, and we like to have them all in one place.” The sprawling residence also is a welcoming retreat for friends visiting from northern states during season and serves as a venue for philanthropic events, including recent fundraisers benefiting the Naples Children Foundation and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “It’s the kind of house we want to share with people,” David says.

Lived-in Luxury

The main home’s serene contemporary aesthetic is apparent the moment one enters. Crisp white, black, and navy tones define expansive living spaces with soaring ceilings, dramatic lighting, transitional furnishings, modern art, and sweeping bay views. The residence is tailored for both work and leisure, with large private offices for Jerri and David, a fitness studio, a salon, a game room, and a home theater with a fully stocked candy counter.

While the Hoffmanns say they are amazed by how many rooms they use daily, one area remains largely untouched—the immaculate kitchen. “There’s no cooking going on here. We eat out every night,” David says. Jerri, who traditionally prepared every family meal, adds, “Ever since we became empty nesters, we rarely cook unless we’re hosting a dinner party.”

The couple moved into the main residence with remarkably few changes. “We bought it lock, stock, and barrel; we only added a few personal touches,” Jerri says. The guesthouse, however, underwent a complete transformation, with exterior updates that brought it into harmony with the main residence and interiors reimagined by W Design Interiors of Naples and Chagrin Falls, Ohio. In contrast to the main home’s zen-like aesthetic, this dwelling embraces a whimsical Palm Beach sensibility with vibrant colors and bold patterns.

Family and guests move seamlessly between the two residences since a low stone wall that divided the property was removed. Designed with entertaining in mind, the water side of the estate is covered in synthetic turf, creating an inviting outdoor setting for large gatherings. Lush landscaping by Naples-based Exteriors by Koby Kirwin frames the property with graceful palms, native plantings, and tranquil water features.

The water is an integral part of the Hoffmanns’ lifestyle. A 12-foot skiff tied up behind the home ferries the couple and their grandchildren through the winding canals, while a larger vessel docked at their club is reserved for the family’s deep-sea fishing adventures. On occasion, the Hoffmann-owned 105-foot luxury yacht, the Naples Princess, is chartered for private dinner cruises and charity events, picking up guests dockside.

Power Plays, Power Dressing

David rises at 5 a.m. each day, makes coffee, and catches up on the news before heading into a rigorous daily workout that includes the elliptical trainer, StairMaster, weights, and 50 laps in the resort-style pool. He is an avid doubles tennis player and often enjoys a round of golf with his favorite partner. “Jerri golfs, so we play a lot; I like playing with her more than anybody,” he says.

A fixture on the Forbes World Billionaires list, the business mogul remains just as active in his professional world, where he oversees the Chicago-based Hoffmann Family of Companies. The network of diversified enterprises includes more than 200 brands and businesses in 400 locations spanning 30 countries. Leadership is shared across generations, with son Geoff heading the private equity arm and son Greg leading real estate.

The company recently acquired a controlling interest in the Pittsburgh Penguins for $1.75 billion—the second-largest purchase price in National Hockey League history—advancing a strategy that positions the Hoffmann-owned, five-time Kelly Cup–champion Florida Everblades as the NHL franchise’s ECHL minor league affiliate. “The Everblades gave us a taste of the professional hockey world, which sparked our interest in the next level of the sport,” David says.

Jerri is every bit as fit and energetic as her husband and entrepreneurial as well. She tapped into her lifelong interest in fashion in recent years with the launch of The Augusta Clothing Company in Augusta, Missouri. A second location was introduced in March on Fifth Avenue South in Naples, with plans to expand nationally. Her refined sense of style is reflected in the boutique, where she curates a collection of apparel from contemporary labels, including Alice + Olivia, Cinq à Sept, Derek Lam, and L’Agence, alongside handbags, accessories, and jewelry. “It’s a fun, happy place, and I enjoy every minute of it,” she says.

David is equally pleased with his wife’s retail enterprise. “I fell in love with Jerri over fashion when we were 15 years old in this little farm town where we grew up,” he recounts. “All the girls were running around in these gunnysaks, and here’s this young lady wearing the latest fashions, which she made herself.”

From Rural to Port Royal

Beyond their business achievements, the Hoffmanns are equally recognized for their philanthropy, directing donations annually to causes that advance health care, education, environmental conservation, and the arts, among others. Their giving supports such organizations as the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County, Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF), The Everglades Foundation, and the Horatio Alger Association. They also support a wide range of civic and cultural nonprofits in Naples, where they have lived since 2015.

The couple’s entrepreneurial and philanthropic journey has taken them from humble beginnings in rural Washington, Missouri, to a big life—and big home—in Port Royal. Despite their extraordinary successes, they remain grounded in the values that have shaped them.

“I grew up without hot running water, and Jerri was probably poorer than I was,” David reflects. “It was never our goal to create a McMansion that was ego-driven—that’s not who we are. We like having our family together, we like sharing what we have, and we like the charitable opportunities a home like ours provides.”

Jerri shares that sentiment. While she too appreciates all their home has to offer, it is Naples itself that has captured her heart. “I just can’t imagine a better place.”

Story Credits:

Shot on location at the home of Jerri and David Hoffmann, Naples