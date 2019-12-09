3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: December 11-18

December 11-12: La Bohème

Opera Naples will stage Puccini’s La Bohème at Artis—Naples December 11 and 12. Set in Paris in the 1830s, La Bohème follows the tragic love story of Rodolfo, a poet, and Mimi, a seamstress. Opera Naples will perform the opera in its original Italian with English supertitles. Tickets start at $25. For more information, click here.

December 13: Cocoa and Caroling

Visit the Naples Depot Museum Friday, December 13 to take part in Cocoa and Caroling with the Naples Carolers. This free event will begin at 6 p.m. and include hot cocoa and singing, as well as story time and a kids’ craft. Click here to read more.

December 14: Live Fest

The QBE Shootout, a 31-year PGA Tour tradition, will be bigger and better than ever in 2019 thanks to the addition of Live Fest. This inaugural country music festival will take place on the driving range of the Tiburón Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples December 14, with concerts beginning at 4:30 p.m. The lineup features a cadre of country music stars, including local favorite the Ben Allen Band, as well as Jordan Davis, Darius Rucker, and Lady Antebellum. Tickets start at $125. To find out more, click here.