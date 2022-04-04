A Chic 1920s Escape at The Vine Room

At The Vine Room, Philip McCabe wants to take you on a journey around the world through the lens of cocktails.

The upscale speakeasy’s innovative menu is based on four “chapters” (North and South America, Europe, and Asia). Each of the four contains both original craft cocktails and riffs on familiar classics conjured up via cutting-edge techniques like house-made foams and infusions. One or two of the chapters are available each evening.

“I always thought it would be amazing to sit in one place and experience flavors from around the globe,” says McCabe. “My goal was to provide a unique experience that Naples didn’t have—like The Chronicles of Narnia, where guests are transported into an enchanted space when they walk through the door.”

While The Vine Room may not be Narnia, the interior impresses with a backlit U-shaped onyx bar and wraparound mural depicting a tropical jungle theme. The walls are dotted with gold-accented sconces and covered with Art Deco prints, and green velvet banquettes line the room. The menu offers a collection of small plates designed to complement the beverage program—smoked salmon and caviar, ahi tuna tartare, Kobe sliders, a flatbread, and lobster roll.

A Naples native, McCabe was born into a hospitality family. His father, Phil McCabe, the well-known, self-made real estate entrepreneur and developer, opened a series of local restaurants and hotels—most notably The Inn on Fifth. “I see The Vine Room as a pilot concept,” he says. “If it’s successful, it’s something I’d like to replicate elsewhere.”