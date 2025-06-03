A Day Just for Dad with Pure Florida

Sunday, June 15, is Father’s Day. If the special man in your life loves the water but doesn’t own a boat, Pure Florida, located at Tin City in Naples, provides the opportunity to cruise local inland waterways. Rent one of their hurricane deck boats for a full or half day ($299 for four hours). Stop at Keewaydin Island for a picnic lunch, float in the cool waters, or take a stroll on the barrier island. Or, just enjoy being on the water with dad.