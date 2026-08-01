In Full Bloom at Waterlily Weekend

Celebrate the height of aquatic bloom during Waterlily Weekend at Naples Botanical Garden August 29 and 30. Showcasing nearly 300 varieties across lush water gardens, this two-day festival invites guests to experience these floating marvels at their seasonal peak. Highlights include engaging, aquatic-themed children’s programming, curator-led talks, immersive guided tours, nature journaling experiences, and up-close encounters with Victoria waterlilies, the largest of the waterlily species. Attendees will also have the rare opportunity to wade into the Water Garden for a front-row view of these vibrant, scented beauties alongside garden experts.

“The garden has one of the most extensive waterlily collections in the country with a focus on tropical waterlilies that thrive in the heat and can be grown year-round in our climate,” states Matt Herrman, curator of special collections. “During Waterlily Weekend, the waterlily collection will be at its best with the tropical waterlilies fueled by summer heat to produce stunning displays.” Included with admission; select programs require additional registration.