A limited collection of fifteen luxury homes has been unveiled along one of Naples’ most sought-after coastal corridors. Positioned on prestigious Gulf Shore Boulevard, 2020 Gulf Shore Naples will feature fifteen luxury condominiums across two mid-rise buildings. With new construction increasingly rare in this area, the community emerges as one of the closest new waterfront addresses to Downtown Naples. Residents will enjoy proximity to cultural venues, walkable access to Gulf beaches, and exclusive private boat slips along the Bay.

Golub & Company, a family-owned firm with over six decades of experience, leads the development team. Known for landmark properties such as the Tribune Tower Residences in Chicago and The Bristol in West Palm Beach, Golub has developed, owned, and managed more than 75 million square feet of real estate worldwide. They are joined by Barron Collier Companies, a Naples-based firm with a 115-year history of shaping communities such as Ave Maria and Mercato.

“Our approach has always been to create places with a lasting sense of purpose,” said Lee Golub, Managing Principal at Golub & Company. “At 2020 Gulf Shore, we’ve designed with respect for the coastal landscape while introducing a refined, elevated way of living. Few places offer the rare privilege of walking to the beach from your front yard and stepping onto your boat from your backyard.”

Soucie Horner Design Collective, an award-winning firm known for its work in private residences and resorts worldwide, is shaping the interiors. Their vision centers on open-concept layouts that let the water take the lead. Ten-foot ceilings, walls of glass, spa-inspired owners’ suites, and kitchens appointed with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances showcase an elegant coastal palette of hand-selected finishes that invite a slower pace.

“Our motto is ‘design takes you there,’” said Martin Horner, Co-Founder and Principal of Soucie Horner Design Collective. “We’re creating a neutral, timeless backdrop so residents can bring in their art, collections, and personality. We avoid trends in favor of classic, enduring design — subtle nuances that make the home feel elegant for decades.”

Soucie Horner is also creating exclusive pre-designed furniture packages inspired by the model interiors. Buyers may purchase a curated package for a turnkey experience or collaborate with the firm to personalize their home in every detail, down to the furnishings and tableware.

This level of personalization is just one expression of the community’s focus on ease of living. Christine Lutz, Director of New Development Sales for the Dawn McKenna Group, explains: “The idea is that having a second home doesn’t have to feel like a second job. A collaboration with Juniper Holiday + Home will provide services such as stocking your refrigerator before you arrive, arranging housekeeping, home care, or even setting up a picnic on the beach.”

In addition to these services, the community will feature eleven private boat slips and a kayak launch along Moorings Bay. Planned amenities include a resort-style pool and two rooftop entertainment lounges with shaded seating and panoramic water views. Just across the street, residents will enjoy direct beach access through the Moorings Bay Beach Club — a privilege rarely available to new construction buyers today.

A Sales Gallery at Charleston Square, 1400 Gulf Shore Boulevard, is set to open soon. “You’ll see a full kitchen and bath display, explore the finishes, and get a true sense of what these residences are all about,” said Lutz. “New construction in this part of Naples is uncommon, and just fifteen lucky homeowners will call it their own. It’s a rare opportunity for the fortunate few.”

Sales are being led by the Dawn McKenna Group, one of the nation’s leading luxury real estate teams. For more information or to schedule a private preview, visit 2020GulfShoreNaples.com.