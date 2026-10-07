At Home with Glenn and Kathleen Midnet

Married for more than 41 years, Kathleen Midnet affectionately refers to her husband, Glenn, founder and CEO of Naples-based design firm Design West, as “Dr. Design.” For the Midnets, parents of four and grandparents to eight, home is where the heart is. Their favorite days begin slowly, sipping coffee on the lanai just off the primary bedroom while listening to the chorus of birds with their beloved Siberian cat, Simba, curled up nearby. Cherished evenings unfold outdoors, where grandchildren race from the backyard putting green to the bowling set to the pool before everyone gathers around the coal-fired pizza oven for homemade pies and lemonade, made with Meyer lemons picked from Kathleen’s nearby orchard.

Upon first seeing the home, Glenn had a vision in mind of what the house could become. As he says, it was a typical Mediterranean house with lots of arches, ornate, heavy details, and a conventional small pool running left to right with a cage over it. “I had this vision of turning the pool [vertically] and connecting the area between the pool and the casita to create a linear design (anchored by a 40-foot pool),” he details. “I wanted to create an outdoor, resort-style living area lined with tiki torches for alfresco dining and entertaining. We also replaced the arched windows with elongated rectangular ones, opening up the home to much more natural light.”

While Glenn is drawn to a highly glamorous style, Kathleen prefers a farmhouse-inspired aesthetic. The pair compromised, finding a happy medium, as both styles were blended to realize a luxe farmhouse design with an open concept. Glenn and his talented team at Design West brought the vision to life through heightened ceilings with exposed beams; hues of warm whites, taupe, and creams complemented by natural light; and walnut millwork. Also included were shiplap, stone surfaces, wide-plank European white oak floors, mixed metals, sculptural light fixtures, and marble accents.

Like many ambitious renovations, the transformation did come with its fair share of surprises. The greatest obstacle proved to be the primary suite; its awkward floor plan made it both cramped and impractical. “The primary bedroom was super small,” reflects Glenn. “It was this weird, almost triangular room where you could only fit a queen-size bed on the headboard wall, and the nightstands had to sit at angles because of the shape of the room.”

Rather than working with the existing layout, Glenn opted for a dramatic structural overhaul. “We analyzed it, cut the roof off, moved the walls out, and reconfigured the room to accommodate a king-size bed, ample nightstands, and a custom walnut-paneled wall,” he says. “Then, we pushed out the back wall to create a sitting area. That was probably the most challenging part of the renovation but also the most rewarding.”

While Glenn transformed the home itself, Kathleen envisioned what she considers its true heart: a large worship barn built from hard pine sourced from Amish farms in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. “Kathleen is much more geared toward having a log cabin or a country house,” comments Glenn. “We have a home in the mountains of Asheville, North Carolina, and that’s really her cup of tea.”

Their rustic sanctuary-meets-barn hosts monthly worship gatherings where family and friends meet for prayer accompanied by guitar, piano, keyboard, bongos, and drums. “I have a love for creating places that feel peaceful, welcoming, and connected to nature,” expresses Kathleen. “I believe healing happens here. On the walls behind the piano are beautiful reminders that miracles happen when you ask and pray. I wanted people to walk in and immediately feel at peace.”

Kathleen’s Decadent Dark Chocolate Mousse

Kathleen’s rich, velvety, and surprisingly simple-to-prepare chocolate mousse makes an elegant dessert for any occasion. For a lighter twist, she recommends substituting whole milk for the half-and-half and coconut sugar for the white sugar. (Recipe serves four.)

Ingredients

6 oz. dark chocolate chips

1 large egg

1 / 3 cup granulated sugar (or coconut sugar)

cup granulated sugar (or coconut sugar) 1 / 2 cup half-and-half (or whole milk)

Directions

Place the chocolate chips, egg, and sugar in a blender. Heat the half-and-half (or whole milk) in a small saucepan until hot but not boiling. Carefully pour the hot milk mixture into the blender, and blend on medium speed until completely smooth and silky.

Pour the mousse into four small ramekins, dessert cups, or Champagne glasses.

Refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours or until the mousse is chilled and firm. Top with a dollop of freshly whipped cream, if desired.