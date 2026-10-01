Perhaps the best new home gives you something wonderfully different from your existing one. More Florida residents are discovering that difference in Middle Tennessee, where Fairington, a new master-planned community just south of Nashville, offers four beautiful seasons, rolling countryside, club living, and an entirely different pace of life.

At Fairington, life is designed around connection. Meet friends for coffee at the Village Commons. Play a morning round of pickleball. Catch live music on the lawn. Try something new in the Craft & Create Studio. Or linger around the fire pit as a cool Tennessee evening settles in. With beautiful gathering places and a dedicated Lifestyle Manager creating activities and celebrations throughout the year, there are countless ways to make the most of every day.

And for some of Fairington’s newest homeowners, including those from South Florida, that connected life extends beyond the neighborhood. Moving to Middle Tennessee has brought them closer to people they love. Family visits can become Wednesday dinners. Grandchildren can stop by after school. Holidays aren’t the only occasions for being together when the people who matter are suddenly much closer to home.

Nashville Has Plenty of Your Favorite Things

Choosing something different doesn’t mean leaving behind the things you love. Just 30 minutes from Fairington, Nashville has become one of the South’s great destinations for dining and entertainment. Dinner at a MICHELIN-recognized restaurant. A show at the Ryman. Eighteen holes the next morning.

Then come home to a quieter side of Middle Tennessee, where historic small towns, winding roads, and open countryside offer an easy counterpoint to the energy of Music City. Nearby Nolensville has small-town charm, while Franklin and Brentwood add even more dining, shopping, and places to explore.

Four Seasons. More Reasons to Get Outside.

Created by award-winning Southern Land Company, developer of acclaimed Westhaven in nearby Franklin, Fairington unfolds across 373 acres of rolling Tennessee countryside. More than 160 acres are preserved for parks, trails, playgrounds, greenways, and open space.

And unlike South Florida, the scenery keeps changing. Spring blooms. Green summer hills. Brilliant fall color. Cool evenings around a fire. Each season brings something different to the landscape and something new to enjoy.

Life is Already Happening at Fairington

Fairington Fridays bring live music, bocce, local brews, light bites, and food trucks to the neighborhood. Year-round programming ranges from pottery classes and nature hikes to Tennessee bourbon tastings on the porch and pickleball round robins.

The Fairington Club adds fitness, swimming, pickleball, tennis, arts, and inviting places to gather, while the walkable Village Commons will bring cafés, dining, shops, and everyday conveniences close to home.

A Smart Time to Make Your Move

Fairington offers an intimate collection of beautifully designed homes by SLC Homes, blending timeless Southern architecture with the comfort and flexibility of modern living. Welcoming front porches, light-filled interiors, open gathering spaces, quiet retreats, and thoughtful architectural detailing make every home feel distinctive, yet beautifully at home within the neighborhood.

Limited presale opportunities are now available, with the opportunity to move in with just 5% down. Choose the home that fits the way you want to live and make your move to Fairington even easier.

See what your new lifestyle could look like at Fairington, just 30 minutes south of Nashville. To learn more about Fairington, visit FairingtonTN.com.