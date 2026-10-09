A Passport Through Flavor

Naples Woman's Club hosted an unforgettable Culinary Journey at The Maddox, raising more than $165,000 for Path2Freedom. Guests sampled globally inspired cuisine from China, Italy, South Africa, Peru, and France as chefs Darren Veilleux of The Maddox and Kayla Pfeiffer of Bicyclette Cookshop and Heyday Cookshop collaborated on an inventive menu paired with handcrafted cocktails. The evening celebrated community while supporting Path2Freedom's mission to provide safety, hope, and healing for child survivors of human trafficking.