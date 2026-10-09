Celebrating the Power of Education

More than 250 guests gathered at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples for The Education Foundation of Collier County Champions For Learning's annual Night for Champions Gala, where the community raised more than $935,000 to support Collier County students and educators. Inspiring stories from teachers, students, mentors, and volunteers underscored the organization's impact while guests generously supported scholarships, classroom grants, and college and career readiness initiatives.