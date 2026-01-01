Along Gulf Shore Boulevard, opportunities for something new are increasingly rare. Defined by established homes and a coastline long spoken for, this stretch of Naples tends to change slowly. That’s what makes the recent opening of the 2020 Gulf Shore Sales Gallery at Charleston Square feel quietly consequential.

Now open at 1400 Gulf Shore Blvd N, Ste 124 in Naples, the gallery introduces a limited waterfront condominium community taking shape just south of Doctors Pass. When complete, 2020 Gulf Shore will comprise just 15 residences across two intimate buildings, positioned between the Gulf and the harbor. For buyers familiar with this corridor, the setting alone signals how uncommon the offering is: Gulf and bay views, immediate beach access across the boulevard, and private boat docks just steps from home.

Take an Early Look Inside

The Sales Gallery offers an early glimpse into how these residences are being realized. Rather than relying solely on drawings, the space is anchored by full-scale kitchen and bath vignettes designed by Soucie Horner Design Collective, whose work is often associated with custom private homes. Light wood cabinetry, polished stone surfaces, and integrated appliances create rooms that feel composed rather than decorative. In the bath, marble surfaces and a freestanding soaking tub suggest spaces designed for daily rituals as much as visual impact.

Throughout the residences, floorplans are arranged to follow light and movement. Ten-foot ceilings and expansive hurricane-rated windows frame both sunrise over the bay and sunset over the Gulf. Private elevator access allows each home to unfold gradually, while outdoor living areas extend the interiors with summer kitchens and generous terraces. The effect is one of ease—spaces that feel considered without feeling formal.

Living Between Gulf and Bay

On the bay side of the community, a pool deck sits at the water’s edge, offering a place to pause between outings. Eleven private boat docks serve just 15 residences—an uncommon ratio in Naples—allowing residents to step aboard and reach the Gulf within minutes. Rooftop lounge spaces provide another vantage point, where evenings are shaped by open sky, shifting light, and views that stretch in both directions.

Despite its quiet setting, 2020 Gulf Shore remains closely connected to the city. Downtown Naples, Fifth Avenue South, and the area’s dining and cultural destinations are only minutes away. It’s a location that supports both spontaneity and retreat—beach walks in the morning, boating in the afternoon, dinner in town by evening.

An Invitation to Look Closer

With so few new condominium communities emerging along Gulf Shore Boulevard, moments like this tend to be brief. The opening of the Sales Gallery offers a chance to experience the setting, materials, and scale of 2020 Gulf Shore before the community fully takes shape.

Private appointments to visit the Sales Gallery may be scheduled through 2020GulfShoreNaples.com or directly at 239.288.0388.