A Winning Match at Mouratoglou Tennis Center

Patrick Mouratoglou, a recognizable personality in the tennis world, has partnered with The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, to officially open the first Mouratoglou Tennis Center in Florida.

When unable to pursue a professional tennis career, Mouratoglou instead turned to coaching others, including such greats as Serena Williams (from 2012 to 2022) and Coco Gauff. He has established himself as a world-renowned tennis coach, with the players he’s worked with accumulating 10 Grand Slam titles and two Olympic medals. To date, more than 40 players under his instruction have ranked in the top 100.

Mouratoglou founded his first academy in southern France in 1996. He has opened six other academies worldwide. Florida is the seventh location; in 2027, Australia will be added to the list.

The center in Naples will feature four outdoor tennis courts and an array of programs, including summer tennis camps, children’s programming, and private and group lessons, as well as exclusive offerings for guests and members of The Ritz-Carlton.

“Florida is, for me, one of the best tennis destinations,” says Mouratoglou. “Florida’s passion for tennis and its status as a sports hub … make it the perfect place for our expansion.”