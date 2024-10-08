New Housing Help for Collier County

The Housing Alliance, a new nonprofit organization formed to provide information, education, and advocacy for accessing and developing attainable housing solutions in Collier County, recently received a $200,000 community leadership grant from Collier Community Foundation (CFF).

The new entity merged from two organizations and one committee. With the vision of becoming the go-to resource for housing within the community, it will focus on workforce, lower-income, and senior housing. Laura Simmelink, vice president of grant making at CCF, reports that the foundation supported the merger, which was primarily done to help reduce duplication and provide easier and greater access for those in need. “It is exactly the role a community foundation should be playing,” says Simmelink.

The alliance brings together aspiring homeowners, renters, property developers, local government, funders, donors, and the community-at-large to make much-needed housing a reality within Collier County. “It’s like a one-stop shop” says Simmelink. “With increased exposure and brand recognition, the organization will be able to more effectively help meet the housing affordability challenges in our community.”

According to the 2023 Collier County Community Needs Assessment, sponsored by CCF and the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, affordable and workforce housing were cited as the county’s No. 1 priority. CCF President and CEO Eileen Connolly-Keesler notes that a collective response is needed on the issue. She believes that CCF is “uniquely qualified to play a leadership role in finding solutions to housing affordability.”