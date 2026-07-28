Acqua Bistecca Sets the Scene for Mahjong Monday

Acqua Bistecca in Estero Bay and SWFL Mahjong will team up to host Mahjong Monday on August 3, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of open-play mahjong in the restaurant’s elegant waterfront setting overlooking Saltleaf Marina. Priced at $50 per person, the event is designed for players who are comfortable with National Mah Jongg League (NMJL) rules and offers the chance to play alongside fellow enthusiasts.

Registration includes one complimentary drink ticket, with Acqua Bistecca’s cocktails, wines, appetizers, and full menu available for purchase throughout the afternoon.