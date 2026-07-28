The Naples Players Academy Stages Les Misérables

The Naples Players Academy will stage Les Misérables Teen Edition in The Naples Players’ Kizzie Theater August 7-9.

This adaptation of Victor Hugo’s epic tale of redemption and revolution features the original production’s iconic score tailored for student performers.

The large cast features talented local teen performers in lead roles, including: Thomas Currie as Marius, Randy Piloto as Jean Valjean, and Madison Mance as Éponine.

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara serves as director and choreographer, and Charles “Charlie” Fornara serves as music director.

Showtimes are August 7 at 7:30 p.m.; August 8 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and August 9 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and are available by visiting naplesplayers.org or by calling the box office at 239.263.7990.