Local Culinary Goodies for Hosting and Gifting

Spice It Up

The Local, a longtime Naples farm-to-table restaurant, offers bottles of its house-made pepper sauce, wryly dubbed The Local’s Really Effin Hot Sauce and, for more delicate palates, The Local’s Not Too Effin Hot Sauce. Chef/owner Jeff Mitchell ferments it when peppers are in season. Other gift picks include The Local’s coffee blend and T-shirts.

Visions of Sugar Plums

Norman Love Confections creates limited-edition sweets each year redolent of the flavors of the season. This year’s collection includes candy cane, eggnog, gingerbread, holiday spiced caramel, jingle bell java, and cranberry cream torte. These artisanal indulgences provide an elegant ending to a celebration or a gift that delivers joy. Shop at the company’s Naples Chocolate & Dessert Salon or order online.

Deliver Some Sunshine

Is there anything that evokes Florida like the taste of key limes? Kim Casciero captures it in a handcrafted vanilla cookie enrobed in key lime topping. Naples-based Kristi’s Key Lime Cookies has supplied these tangy-sweet bites of sunlight to clients like the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens football team, Liberty Mutual, and The Daytime Emmy Awards. Locally, find the goodies at DeRomo’s Gourmet Market in Bonita Springs, as well as Swan River Seafood, Seed to Table, and other Naples gourmet markets. Or, order them online along with an equally sunny orange version.

Warm Regards

Coffee lovers always appreciate a steaming mug of java. For them, the single-origin specialty beans roasted by Grumpy Goat Coffee Company in Bonita Springs will be a surefire hit. The beans come from countries in South and Central America, Africa, and Indonesia. The Grumpy Goat folks package the coffee in 6-ounce or 1-pound bags, so it’s easy to include in a gift basket or treat yourself. The roastery hosts Sips & Bites events November 20 and 28, as well as December 19. The tastings feature several local food and beverage artisans on hand with complimentary samples and special treats for Thanksgiving.