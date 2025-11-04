Manatee Coffee Unveils Two Holiday Roasts

Manatee Coffee is brewing up something special for the holiday season by introducing two limited-edition, seasonally inspired (and, of course, ethically sourced and sustainably produced) roasts: Eggspresso Nog and Winter Retreat.

The holiday rollout kicked off with the debut of Eggspresso Nog on October 23. The medium roast starts with an espresso bean base that captures the creamy, spiced essence of eggnog with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla.

Then on November 4, Manatee Coffee unveiled Winter Retreat, a comforting, dark roast organic coffee with a full-bodied profile of cocoa and toasted nut, with a smooth, warming finish.

Every bag of coffee beans sold helps support Manatee Coffee’s mission to protect marine life, and the holiday roasts are no exception. To date, Manatee Coffee has contributed more than $84,000 to organizations dedicated to the conservation of manatees and their delicate coastal ecosystems, including Save the Manatee Club, Mote Marine Laboratory, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Friends of Manatee Lagoon, and Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

Manatee Coffee’s limited-run seasonal roasts are available at manateecoffee.com. Manatee Coffee can be purchased at The Fresh Market, all Florida Costco stores, and online at Amazon.