Ann Harrison Travel is a boutique concierge-based travel agency dedicated to designing effortless, personalized, and truly unforgettable journeys. Every itinerary is thoughtfully crafted to reflect your unique travel style, preferences, and goals—whether you are dreaming of a culinary escape through Italy, a private family African safari, an unforgettable polar expedition, or a serene villa retreat in the South Pacific.

Proudly serving clients on both the East and West Coasts of the U.S., Ann Harrison Travel brings white-glove service and insider access to travelers from throughout the U.S. and Canada. From start to finish, every detail is handled—from flights and hotels to private tours, dining, and on-the-ground support—so you can simply enjoy the journey.

Our concierge services come with exclusive benefits through the agency’s preferred partner status with over 20 of the world’s top luxury hotel brands and collections. It’s VIP treatment you won’t find when booking on your own.

Harrison is honored to be a Virtuoso Voyages Host and member of the 1,000 Club, recognizing the world’s most influential travel advisors. Ann Harrison Travel is an independent affiliate of Avenue Two Travel, a Virtuoso and Forbes Five Star agency.

Naples, FL & San Diego, CA

207-329-8038

annharrisontravel.com