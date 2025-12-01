Nonprofit organizations play a vital role in Collier County, Florida, addressing community needs that might otherwise go unmet. Imagine Solutions is pleased to introduce nine outstanding women leading some of Southwest Florida’s most impactful nonprofit organizations. These women are stars in an extraordinary field of female leaders and will be among 19 speakers at the 2026 Image Solutions Conference.

They include, from left to right: Donna McGinnis, president and CEO of Naples Botanical Gardens (“A Living Canvas” is this year’s theme); Leslie Lascheid, president at the Neighborhood Health Clinic (“Hope and Healing for Those in Need”); Eileen Connolly-Keesler, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Collier County (“Informed giving. Powerful results”); Kristen Coury Founder, CEO and producing artistic director of Gulfshore Playhouse (“Theatre You’ll Want to Talk About”); Aysegul Timur, president of FGCU (“An Extraordinary Journey”); Maria Jimenez-Lara, CEO The Naples Children Foundation (“Make a Profound and Sustaining Difference”); Jaclynn Faffer, president and CEO of Baker Senior Center Naples (“Looking Forward”); Noemi Perez, president and CEO of The Immokalee Foundation (“When You Know the Story, You Know the Meaning”); and Linda Oberhaus, CEO of The Shelter for Abused Women & Children (“To Prevent, Protect and Prevail Over Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking).

The Imagine Solutions Conference, now in its sixteenth year under the direction of CEO Randy Antik, has become a destination for business leaders, philanthropists, educators, and engaged citizens eager to explore the big ideas shaping our world. They challenge conventional wisdom, share transformative insights, and open new windows of understanding on the most important issues. The 2026 Imagine Solutions Conference, held at Arthrex Conference Center on March 2, aims to connect curious minds and spark engagement.

