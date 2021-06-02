Arabesque of Naples Invites Intrigue

Located on Fifth Avenue South, Arabesque of Naples is a fine stationer and gift shop celebrating its twenty-first year in Naples. From parties to weddings, the company specializes in exquisite invitations, working with local brides as well as those from around the world. They have built long-standing relationships in the foil and letterpress industry and are the preferred vendor for The Ritz-Carlton, Naples.

With COVID restrictions loosening, Arabesque owner Sheryl Sashin says she’s receiving invitation requests for more than standard Saturday weddings. As venues open up, couples are scrambling to rebook delayed events, which means more weekday ceremonies—and more invitations to send out. “Mostly we are doing classic with a modern twist,” says Sashin, who adds that young brides are loving letterpress. She notes a trend in combinations of letterpress and engraving, as well as beveled or colored edges and folds with foil-printed pockets, often with a pattern.

Despite the rise in digital correspondence, Sashin believes that nothing compares to a mailed invitation. “The physical invitation tells your guests that you care about them. It sets the tone for the entire event. It’s somewhere you want to be because it’s fabulous.”