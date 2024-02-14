Artist Derric van Rensburg to Visit Naples

“This is my first visit to Florida,” says South African–born artist Derric van Rensburg, an internationally known impressionist painter, who will visit Native Visions Gallery on Fifth Avenue South on the evening of Thursday, February 29. Van Rensburg will spend time discussing his latest compelling, bold, and vibrant acrylic paintings, adding “I am looking forward to spending time learning about Florida and meeting my audience.”

Founded by Ross Parker 36 years ago, Native Visions Gallery is a family-owned and -operated business that represents 23 artists in paintings, sculpture, and glasswork. The gallery supports local, national, and international nonprofits focused on combat-wounded veterans, children, and wildlife and environment conservation.

Van Rensburg has been working with Parker since 2019 and explains that the gallery has changed his rationale to painting, commenting he now has a new vision for his work—“much like an author writing about a new subject for the next exciting book.”

