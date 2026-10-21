Sip for a Cause at the LaPlaya Goes Pink Cocktail Reception

Savor an evening of rosé, live music, and pink-inspired bites in support of Susan G. Komen at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort’s LaPlaya Goes Pink Cocktail Reception October 23.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Gulf Lawn will set the scene for a sunset cocktail reception benefiting Susan G. Komen. As the sun sets, enjoy Sarti Spritz and Miraval Rosé, live music by Jade Strings, and pink-inspired hors d’oeuvres, passed and presented at culinary stations.

Part of LaPlaya’s breast cancer awareness initiative, the evening brings guests together for connection, coastal flavors, and a shared commitment to an important cause. Twenty percent of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen.

Space is limited. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are $125. To purchase tickets, visit laplayaresort.com.