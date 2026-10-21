Naples International Film Festival Returns

The Naples International Film Festival presented by Artis—Naples returns October 22 through October 25, celebrating the best in independent cinema. More than 60 narrative, documentary, and short films from established and emerging filmmakers will screen at Paragon Theaters — Pavilion in North Naples. Beyond the screenings, audiences can enjoy filmmaker Q&As, panel discussions, and special events designed to foster conversation between artists and film lovers. Consistently recognized as one of the nation’s premier boutique film festivals, this event offers an intimate atmosphere where visitors can discover award-winning films before their wider releases while connecting directly with the creative minds behind them. Tickets and festival passes are available through Artis—Naples.