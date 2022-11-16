Artists Unite for a Cause

Talent abounds in this town. Creative spirits from the area once again gather at the annual Artisan Marketplace at the Naples Woman’s Club in downtown Naples December 16 and 17 (postponed from November 4 and 5).

More than 20 artists will present their works of art for sale, offering jewelry, accessories, apparel, ceramics, paintings, and more. Students from Immokalee will showcase a delicious line of salsas, sauces, and dips made from the region’s famous tomatoes. The show’s theme— “Color My World”—recognizes how color creates beauty in the world of art and fashion. Admission to the show is free.

A cocktail party featuring the innovative cuisine of chef Vincenzo Betulia as well as a private tour of the artists’ booths takes place the evening of December 16. Tickets are $65 per person and include a donation to the Naples Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to enhancing the Naples area community through philanthropic activities and volunteer service.