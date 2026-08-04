Spoil Patty Baker Humane Society Pets This Summer

The Patty Baker Humane Society Naples (PBHSN) will invite dog lovers to celebrate National Spoil Your Dog Day on August 10 by treating an adoptable dog to a special day out or a relaxing night in through its Rescue Recess and Couch Crashers programs.

Rescue Recess

This program invites participants to take a shelter dog on a short adventure. These trips give dogs a much-needed break from the kennel environment, a chance to burn off energy, and valuable one-on-one attention while helping community members get to know the dogs available for adoption.

Participants can check in at the main shelter, where staff will pair them with a Rescue Recess companion. The humane society provides the essentials, including a collar, leash, and backpack containing water, a bowl, treats, waste bags, and a list of dog-friendly locations in Naples.

Ideas for Rescue Recess:

Go for a walk at a nearby park. Explore a route that is new to the shelter pup, with plenty of opportunities to rest and take water breaks.

Stop for a dog-safe treat. Use the treats provided by PBHSN or visit a nearby business that offers veterinarian-approved snacks or frozen treats made with dog-safe ingredients.

Spend quiet time together outdoors. Relax in a shaded outdoor space and offer calm, one-on-one attention away from the activity of the shelter.

Let the dog set the pace. Pay attention to the dog’s body language and allow time to sniff, explore, and take in the surroundings.

Capture the experience. Take photos and note observations about the dog’s personality, favorite activities, and behavior outside the shelter. These details can help a future family understand how to make the dog feel most at home.

After the outing, participants can share their photos and observations by emailing media@pbhsnaples.org or posting on social media using #RescueRecess. Every observation helps staff learn more about each dog and gives future adopters a glimpse of the dog’s genuine personality.

Rescue Recess is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (except between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.), and from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Couch Crashers

Community members interested in spending more time with a shelter dog can participate in the Couch Crashers program, a low-commitment foster initiative designed for people with busy schedules. PBHSN’s foster team matches participants with a dog suited to their home and lifestyle, giving the animal a chance to enjoy a night in the calm and comfort of a temporary home. Those who form a special connection with their Couch Crasher may also explore extending the foster period or beginning the adoption process.

To learn more about fostering opportunities, email foster@pbhsnaples.org. To learn about all the ways to get involved, visit pbhsnaples.org.

Featured image: Winter is available for adoption at the Patty Baker Humane Society Naples’ Main Shelter. To learn more about him, click here.