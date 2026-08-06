Tigress Restaurant & Rooftop Bar Unveils Summer Menus

Tigress Restaurant & Rooftop Bar at The Perry Hotel Naples is getting experimental this summer, rolling out a refreshed lineup of culinary experiences including updated lunch, dinner, and happy hour menus, plus a three-course prix fixe dinner.

Prix Fixe Favorites

Available for $55 per person, guests can select among first course highlights including the Tigress wedge salad, spicy chicken bao, watermelon salad, and Mongolian barbecue pork ribs; second course features including a 10-ounce Wagyu skirt steak, a 14-ounce dry-aged pork chop, walnut shrimp, kung pao chicken wings, and sizzling vegetable fried rice; and desserts such as the mango mochi waffle and guava cheesecake rangoon.

What’s New on the Menu

Seasonal additions abound on Tigress’ dinner menu. Sample the lobster and crab noodles, prepared with coconut chili, sweet corn, and holy basil; chilled noodles with Chinese black vinegar, chili, and summer melon, and prosciutto; and calamansi yuzu snow, with coconut tapioca and almond cookie.

Stop by for lunch to enjoy summer features, including the chilled lobster roll, salt and pepper fried grouper sandwich, Kobe brisket burger, tuna poke, and a Cinnabon delight for dessert.

Fresh Sips to Savor

Add a cocktail to the mix with the new Lotus Flower, crafted with gin, prickly pear, Cynar, and lemon, or the Twisted Tiger, with reposado tequila, Grand Marnier, Cointreau, lime, cranberry, and hibiscus.

Golden Hour Happy Hour

Stop by Monday through Wednesday for Golden Hour Happy Hour from 4 to 5 p.m. Guests will enjoy 20 percent-off with indoor seating. Easy Tiger Rooftop Bar, the outdoor mixology lounge, hosts its own Golden Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, featuring 50 percent-off cocktails, wine, draft beer, dim sum, and more.

To learn more and reserve a table, visit perryhotelnaples.com or the restaurant’s OpenTable.