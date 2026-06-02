Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary Gets an Upgrade

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is undergoing a transformational project that will bolster education and positively impact the western Everglades. It remade its discovery center (now the Spurlino Foundation Discovery Center) in February. “We completely brightened up the space,” says Keith Laakkonen, director of Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. “We put in new carpet and paint to really bring light and life to this space.”

The original discovery center was having technical difficulties before COVID-19 hit. The sanctuary began its $20 million capital campaign during that time and opted to include the discovery center in its first phase. The newly renovated space includes exhibits with educational information on wildlife, bird migration, and other elements of the environment. “You can touch otter and racoon fur,” Laakkonen explains. “You can also learn about the original indigenous peoples of Southwest Florida.”

There are also close to 100 educational signs on the boardwalk. “The whole intent is for people to read at their own pace, so they can learn more about the swamp,” Laakkonen notes. Guests can also listen to different birdcalls. Laakkonen says phase two is expected to start this month. This part of the project will include an outdoor classroom, a laboratory, and lodging for researchers traveling from around the world. Construction should last from 12 to 18 months.