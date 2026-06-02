Enjoy Sensory-Friendly Days at the Museum

For kids who feel overwhelmed visiting the children’s museum, new sensory-friendly kits may help. “Our museum is super stimulating, so it is going to be a challenge for individuals on the spectrum to experience it the same way that other kids might,” explains Jonathan Foerster, CEO of Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples (CMON). Through a partnership with Lee Health’s Golisano Children’s Hospital, the museum began offering the new, expanded kits earlier this year. “Hearing loud noises is a problem [for some kids], so one of the kits has headphones or earmuffs to help mitigate this,” notes Foerster. He adds that kits also contain items like fidget spinners and weighted blankets and that kids take the kits home to use again in other situations.

The goal, Foerster says, is to help kids thrive. In addition to the kits, which families can request from the front desk at any time during their visit, the museum offers a reduced sound environment on Wednesdays for those experiencing noise-related sensitivities. “Any family with children with sensory-related concerns shouldn’t be afraid to come to the museum,” he notes. “Come join us; we will find a way to make it an exciting, fun day for you regardless of ability.”