Explore Wild Florida Wonders in Honor of Latino Conservation Week

Explore the biodiversity of the western Everglades during Free Admission Day in honor of Latino Conservation Week at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary September 19. Guests can connect with nature at the sanctuary, home to the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America and a 2.25-mile boardwalk teeming with wildlife.

Visitors can also attend a presentation on birds by Helen Midney, museum manager for the Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch; play Mexican bingo; interact in a community weaving activity; and enjoy Mexican ice cream bars available for purchase at the Blair Visitor Center.

The event is free; registration encouraged.