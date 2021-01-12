Awards & Accolades

May all your Spoons be Golden

Fifty years ago, Florida Trend magazine began bestowing their annual Golden Spoon awards, originally intended to be a guide for traveling businessmen in Florida. Roughly 100 restaurants each year receive this accolade, separating them from more than 40,000 food service establishments in the state.

According to the magazine, the chief criteria for receiving a Golden Spoon is the food, “made from top ingredients sourced carefully and prepared with imagination and authenticity from entrees to vegetables and breads.” They stress that “having high prices, longstanding popularity or current buzz” cannot guarantee an award, although setting, décor and service all play a role.

For 2020, one dozen restaurants in the Naples area were honored with Golden Spoon awards. Here are the winners:

21 Spices by Chef Asif, Naples: 4270 Tamiami Trail East, Suite 21; (239) 919-8830

Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro, Naples: 865 5th Ave. South; (239) 594-55570

Campiello, Naples: 1177 3rd St. South; (239) 435-1166

Grappino, Naples: 90 9th St. North; (239) 331-4325

M Waterfront Grille, Naples: 4300 Gulf Shore Blvd. North; (239) 263-4421

Molto Trattoria, Naples: 368 5th Ave. South; (239) 261-5853

Osteria Tulia, Naples: 466 5th Ave. South; (239) 213-2073

The Grill at the Ritz-Carlton, Naples: 280 Vanderbilt Beach Rd.; (239) 598-6644

Angelina’s Ristorante, Bonita Springs: 24041 S. Tamiami Trail; (239) 390-3187

Azure, Fort Myers: 15301 McGregor Blvd., Suite 1; (239) 288-4296

Blanc, Fort Myers: 13451 McGregor Blvd., Suite 10; (239) 887-3139

Harold’s, Fort Myers: 15250 S. Tamiami Trail; (239) 849-0622