Bacchanalian Brunch

Even a dish as humble as French toast gets the royal treatment at Sails on Fifth Avenue South. “This is a classic I always order when I travel,” says co-owner Veljko Pavicevic. “I wanted to create a version I hadn’t eaten in the past.” His solution was to soak slices of French baguettes in Grand Marnier–infused custard and bake them until golden brown. Topped with locally grown berries and finished with small-batch, 100-percent natural maple syrup from a farm owned by the chef’s cousin, the toast is crusty on the outside with a soft, pudding-like center. It is on offer as part of the combined lunch/brunch menu, available daily through May 12, or during the year-round Sunday brunch, when diners can indulge in a three-course feast with unlimited Champagne Louis Roederer.