Go Ask Alice

For more than three decades, Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille has succeeded with a simple but unbeatable formula: serve high-quality food at an affordable price. “Consistency is a huge thing for us,” says manager Mary Beth Atwell. “You’re not going to come in here and get a cold basket of french fries. I stand in the kitchen window and watch every dish that goes out.”

Customers appreciate the friendly atmosphere as well as the USDA Prime beef and fresh grouper that arrives daily (the restaurant serves 100 pounds per day during season). Alice Sweetwater’s prides itself on being the antidote to cookie-cutter chain restaurants, and its philosophy has resonated with locals, snowbirds, and crowds from the nearby courthouse.

Being a casual restaurant doesn’t mean that diners can’t get a good bottle of wine or a well-made craft cocktail. The open-air deck is the ideal location to enjoy one of the menu’s newly added libations, such as the Seasonal Brazilian (cachaça, bitters, and fruit) or the Rye d’Mure (rye whiskey, crème de mure blackberry liqueur, and lemon juice).

Alice Sweetwater’s prioritizes giving back to the community and contributes to a range of charities such as the Pace Center for Girls. Its team has also established the Greg Haley Foundation—named for the restaurant’s late owner who passed away from leukemia in 2018—to help area residents who have been diagnosed with the disease and lack the resources to pay their rent or get to the doctor. “Wherever we can help, we do,” says Atwell.