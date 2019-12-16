Barbatella Gives Shellfish the Sicilian Treatment

This classic appetizer has been on the Barbatella menu since the restaurant opened in 2012. “It’s a hearty, Sicilian treatment of a traditional Italian dish,” says Jason Goddard, corporate chef for the Aielli Group. “We steam the mussels with white wine, garlic, tomatoes, and oregano. They pick up the acidity from the tomatoes, and the sauce gets infused with the juices from the mussels as they open.” While Goddard has experimented with different versions, customer demand always brings this one back. “We use wild Maine mussels or ones from Prince Edward Island, depending on the season,” he adds. “The most important thing with shellfish is to use the freshest possible ingredients, and we pride ourselves on that.”