Sharp Gifts for the Holidays

Almost any chef will tell you a good knife is the one essential piece of kitchen equipment everyone should have. But what constitutes a good knife, and why? We asked a few local chefs to name their favorite choices for aspiring home cooks.

Jason Goddard, Corporate Chef, Aielli Group: “Having a great knife is important because it cuts more precisely and makes the job easier. I recommend the Bob Kramer knives, which are amazing works of art. I use several of them, but I’d recommend the 8-inch chef’s knife for its versatility.” Kramer is one of 120 master bladesmiths in the U.S. He crafts knives by hand, using a blend of Japanese tradition and Western sensibility. His 8-inch Stainless Damascus chef’s knife by Zwilling J.A. Henckels is sold at Sur la Table for $400.

Zachary Labadie, Chef, Fresh Fit Foods: “Anyone starting out needs three knives: a chef’s knife that can handle any task, a paring knife for smaller tasks, and a serrated knife for slicing meats as well as bread. Wüsthof is the most common brand for beginners because of its affordability and durability. Mac knives will hold their edge longer.” Wüsthof is available at dozens of retailers including Williams Sonoma, Bloomingdale’s, and Crate & Barrel. Mac knives can be purchased at macknife.com. For either brand, an 8-inch chef’s knife can be found for under $150.

Phillip Toma, Executive Sous Chef, Bha! Bha! Bistro: “Dalstrong knives are my favorite. The high-carbon stainless steel construction provides exceptional strength, durability, and stain resistance with a ruthlessly sharp edge.” Dalstrong uses Japanese steel to create “beautiful and innovative” knives across six product lines. The 8-inch Shogun Series chef’s knife is available for under $200 at online retailers or dalstrong.com.