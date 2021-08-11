Bay Design Renovates its Brand

A week before the pandemic struck, Susan Bay, founder of the Susan Bay Design store, cut the ribbon of her North Naples location. Her store thrived as people sought to maximize comfort within their homes during the pandemic. Now the Bay Design Store is expanding its downtown location to include a 2,000-square-foot interior design studio specializing in architecture detailing and spatial planning. The private space will provide homeowners, builders, architects, and contractors a welcoming environment to discuss plans.

Deana Skelly, one of the creatives heading the design of the studio, says it will give designers space to view and modify designs, present floor and furniture finishes, and display art and fabrics. “When clients come to the studio, we want them to feel comfortable, welcomed, and inspired in a space that showcases how we work,” Skelly says. The business will also be streamlining its name to Bay Design. Construction began in the late spring and the studio will be open by early fall.