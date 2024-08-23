Beach Ready: 2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

If you’re planning a little excursion across the sandy wastes of the Sahara Desert, I have just the vehicle for you.

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave is what Jeep loosely describes as a “desert runner,” meaning that it loves to get a bit of sand in its tire treads. Without getting stuck.

I just tried out this latest Mojave for size, alas not across the Sahara, or even California’s Mojave Desert. I made do with a local construction site with a mound of sand.

Clearly a more challenging environment was needed to test the mettle of this high-ridin’, knobbly-tired, go-absolutely-anywhere 4×4 Jeep pickup. Anyone know the way to the Everglades?

With its long-travel, off-road-racer-style Fox shocks, 33-inch-tall Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires, industrial-grade steel transmission skidplate, and 11.6-inches of ground clearance, no mountain is high enough.

Run over a Smart car at 70 miles per hour and, chances are, you wouldn’t even notice it, so absorbent is the suspension. Potholes? What potholes?

While the Gladiator Mojave has been around since 2020, Jeep has just given it a mid-life refresh, no doubt to keep loyal owners coming back for more. Nothing major, mind you. Just a slightly redesigned, seven-slot grille up front, with traditional, round headlamps now with horizontal LEDs and a new air-gulping hood scoop.

Of more substance is the new windshield, which is now made of Corning Gorilla Glass that’s more resilient at resisting cracks and chips. The screen also now houses the radio antennae, finally replacing the silly old school chrome twig that used to sprout from the passenger-side front fender.

Inside, the big news is the option of a new 12.3-inch touchscreen in the center of the dash that features the latest Uconnect 5 infotainment software.

Alas, what hasn’t changed is the wheezy 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that probably dates back to World War II Willys. This thing is older than dirt, though with 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, it still gets the job done.

Interestingly, standard equipment is still a six-speed manual transmission for D-I-Y shifting, with an eight-speed automatic a pricey $2,500 option.

Talking of price, be prepared for a little shock and awe. That’s because a base Gladiator Mojave stickers at a somewhat eye-watering $53,290. Add a few options, like the $1,595 three-piece hardtop, the $2,295 Technology Package that includes the 12.3-inch screen with navigation, or the $2,095 Cargo Group with roll-up tonneau cover, and you can get up to the $66,950 of our test truck.

That’s a lot. Especially considering the Mojave suddenly has a whole lot of less-pricey competition, from the likes of Ford’s new 410-horsepower Ranger Raptor, Chevy’s new Colorado ZR2, and new Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro.

But what the Jeep offers that keeps the orders coming in is a whole lot of Jeep heritage, the coolest design of any mid-size pickup out there, and the ability the take off the roof and doors for true wind-in-the-air, bugs-in-your-teeth alfresco driving.

And don’t forget, it’s a pickup too, with a bed perfect for stashing all that adventure gear, including a kayak or two, or stand-up paddle boards.

Sadly, during my week with this military-grade Jeepster, I wasn’t able to experience its full, blast-across-the-desert capability. And I suspect, with the closest desert to Florida being the Chihuahuan Desert 1,200 miles away in far-west Texas, few-if-any Floridian buyers will either.

But that’s not the point. Driving the Mojave, even around Florida’s traffic-clogged highways and by-ways is a riot of fun. Unlatch the roof and doors—not an easy task requiring at least a couple of strong-armed helpers—and it’s better than driving a convertible.

Yes, that V6 can sound breathless, the steering can feel vague, and 0-to-60 acceleration takes a lethargic eight-plus seconds. But it rides surprisingly smoothly and corners with minimal body roll.

As for heightening your “cool” factor and spinning heads cruising to the beach, the Gladiator Mojave still has it.